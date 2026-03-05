Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $744.64 million, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $874.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,083,744.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,240,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,259,512. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,400 shares of company stock worth $6,661,464. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and revenue slightly above estimates — Cracker Barrel reported $0.25 EPS vs. a consensus loss of ($0.10) and revenue of $874.8M vs. ~$862.9M, which helped avoid a bigger selloff after a weak prior year comparison. PR: Q2 Results & Outlook

Q2 EPS beat and revenue slightly above estimates — Cracker Barrel reported $0.25 EPS vs. a consensus loss of ($0.10) and revenue of $874.8M vs. ~$862.9M, which helped avoid a bigger selloff after a weak prior year comparison. Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — CBRL announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~3.3%), which supports income-oriented shareholders and can provide baseline support for the stock around the ex-dividend date (Apr 10).

Dividend declared — CBRL announced a $0.25 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~3.3%), which supports income-oriented shareholders and can provide baseline support for the stock around the ex-dividend date (Apr 10). Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings and call transcripts available — Investors can review the conference call and transcripts for management commentary and detail on traffic, menu pricing, and cost trends. SA: Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Yahoo: Earnings Transcript

Full earnings and call transcripts available — Investors can review the conference call and transcripts for management commentary and detail on traffic, menu pricing, and cost trends. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and profit weakened year-over-year — Q2 revenue fell ~7.9% vs. last year and EPS is down sharply from $1.38 a year earlier, signaling ongoing demand and margin pressures. MarketBeat: Q2 Summary

Revenue and profit weakened year-over-year — Q2 revenue fell ~7.9% vs. last year and EPS is down sharply from $1.38 a year earlier, signaling ongoing demand and margin pressures. Negative Sentiment: Guidance trimmed/narrowed and shy of consensus — Management updated FY26 revenue guidance to roughly $3.2B–$3.3B vs. the street near $3.3B, leaving less upside and increasing sensitivity to execution on the turnaround. SA: Narrows FY26 Sales Outlook

Guidance trimmed/narrowed and shy of consensus — Management updated FY26 revenue guidance to roughly $3.2B–$3.3B vs. the street near $3.3B, leaving less upside and increasing sensitivity to execution on the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and media skepticism about the turnaround — Commentary (including a Seeking Alpha piece recommending a downgrade and a WSJ story noting the company is still repairing its business after last year’s failed logo change) reinforces concerns about execution and brand recovery. SA: Surprised but Deserves Downgrade WSJ: Repairing the Business

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

