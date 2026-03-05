Short Interest in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Decreases By 19.3%

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 283,242 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 29th total of 350,962 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 262,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 481,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 418,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,958,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $56.01. 43,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

