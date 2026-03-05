WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,032 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the January 29th total of 18,582 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,402 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,402 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. 1,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 million, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.46. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint’s core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

