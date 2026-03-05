Financial Survey: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) & QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA)

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) and QVC Group (NASDAQ:QVCGA – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Global-e Online has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QVC Group has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global-e Online and QVC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global-e Online 1 1 10 1 2.85 QVC Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $47.80, indicating a potential upside of 31.00%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than QVC Group.

94.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of QVC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Global-e Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of QVC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global-e Online and QVC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global-e Online 7.10% 7.46% 5.31% QVC Group -38.83% N/A -15.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global-e Online and QVC Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global-e Online $962.20 million 6.44 $68.27 million $0.37 98.62 QVC Group $10.04 billion 0.00 -$1.29 billion ($460.35) -0.01

Global-e Online has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QVC Group. QVC Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global-e Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global-e Online beats QVC Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About QVC Group

QVC Group, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

