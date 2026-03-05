Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.130-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $855.0 million-$858.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $846.2 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 8.850- EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $204.00 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $168.13 and a 52-week high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.39.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $835.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.95 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 8.850- EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.130-2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $355.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.67.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total value of $231,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,101.72. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth about $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,078,000 after purchasing an additional 574,164 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,128,000 after buying an additional 461,908 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,030,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,997,000 after buying an additional 345,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 919,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after acquiring an additional 300,720 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva’s product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

