Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised Globus Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.56. 27,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,179. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,360.90. This represents a 16.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $363,353.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,253. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49,020.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 891,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after acquiring an additional 889,229 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 663,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,972,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 312,149 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 160.7% in the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 421,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,819,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 414,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

