Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Posts Earnings Results

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 247.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Admiral Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 58.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from Admiral Group’s conference call:

Admiral delivered a record full-year profit of GBP 958m (+16% YoY) , a 193% solvency ratio, 53% ROE and a 7% increase in DPS to 205p , supporting strong shareholder returns.

, a solvency ratio, ROE and a increase in DPS to , supporting strong shareholder returns. Management highlighted significant tech progress — including a GenAI Centre of Excellence, 150+ GenAI initiatives and predictive AI that has already delivered over GBP 100m of incremental loss-ratio value — aimed at scaling underwriting and service efficiency.

of incremental loss-ratio value — aimed at scaling underwriting and service efficiency. Capital framework evolved to add opportunistic share buybacks alongside special dividends while keeping ~ 90% payout guidance; the group expects to apply for internal model approval soon, retaining flexibility for selective M&A (Flock acquisition pending).

payout guidance; the group expects to apply for internal model approval soon, retaining flexibility for selective M&A (Flock acquisition pending). UK Motor faced lower average premiums and higher claims inflation in 2025 (booked loss ratios up versus 2024), turnover fell ~7% and management expects 2026 group profit to be broadly flat as the less-profitable 2025 underwriting year feeds through.

Diversification momentum continued as Europe returned to combined profitability (notably France and Italy), Admiral Money doubled profit and completed a first forward-flow deal, supporting growth outside core UK motor.

Admiral Group Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of LON:ADM traded up GBX 174 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,034. 2,165,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,646. The firm has a market cap of £9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,918.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,159.89. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,624 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,686.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,954 to GBX 2,902 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Admiral Group to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,100 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Admiral Group to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,950 to GBX 3,350 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Admiral Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,716.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company. As the leading personal motor insurance provider in the UK, Admiral continues to focus on technology and agility, diversifying the businesses, and progressing with the evolution of motor.

