OSB Group (LON:OSB) Releases Earnings Results

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 75.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. OSB Group had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Here are the key takeaways from OSB Group’s conference call:

Get OSB Group alerts:

The group delivered on its 2025 guidance with profit before tax of £383m , ROTE of 13.7%, TNAV up to £5.79, a 5% dividend increase and a further £100m share buyback announced for 2026.

, ROTE of 13.7%, TNAV up to £5.79, a 5% dividend increase and a further announced for 2026. Net interest income fell 2% and NIM was down modestly; 2026 NIM guidance of circa 225 bps is explicitly conditional on elevated funding costs normalizing, so margins are at risk if funding remains expensive.

is explicitly conditional on elevated funding costs normalizing, so margins are at risk if funding remains expensive. The tech transformation is on track and on budget — >40% of mortgage applications are on the new platform with much faster turnarounds (AIP <10 minutes, some offers <2 hours), expected to drive efficiency and improved distribution.

Lending growth was modest (net loans +3.2%) but originations rose 19% and originations in higher?yielding sub?segments increased 53%, shifting the book mix (higher?yielding now 12% vs 9%); credit metrics remain stable (3?month+ arrears 1.7%, ECL £123.6m).

Capital is strong (CET1 15.8% after buybacks, 16.6% pre?buyback) with a new board CET1 target of 13–13.5% to enable returns, though Basel III.1 RWA uplifts (~9%) are expected to reduce CET1 by ~1.3% and will influence the glide path.

OSB Group Stock Up 2.0%

OSB Group stock traded up GBX 11.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 579.10. 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,582. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.08. OSB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 360.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 647.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 578.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 564 price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut OSB Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 650 to GBX 660 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSB

OSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services. The company also provides buy-to-let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and analytical, mortgage originator and servicer, and retail savings products; and back office processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.