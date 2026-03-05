Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.95 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Saga has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be purchased for about $0.0325 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Saga has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 29th, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,092,361,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,376,886 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official message board for Saga is medium.com/sagaxyz.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saga has a current supply of 1,092,338,912 with 367,370,370 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 0.03255583 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,517,885.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

