Enzyme (MLN) One Day Volume Hits $3.37 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $3.37 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00004583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on February 1st, 2017. Enzyme’s total supply is 3,277,078 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,967,315 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzyme_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enzyme is enzyme.finance/blog.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. Telegram, Discord, YouTube, Reddit, Medium”

