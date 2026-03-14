DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Bought by Night Squared LP

Night Squared LP grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Night Squared LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

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DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $161.36 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.40 and a 1 year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.90. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 15,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.59, for a total value of $3,068,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,838,256.70. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock worth $45,332,298. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $253.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Trending Headlines about DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More.

Strong marketplace growth: Zacks reports DoorDash’s marketplace GOV jumped ~39% to $29.7B in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 GOV is projected at $31B–$31.8B, signaling continued demand across restaurants, retail and grocery that supports revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More.

Retail partnership expansion: Convenience chain Casey’s launched a hunger?relief campaign with DoorDash — a sign DoorDash is deepening local retail and grocery integrations that can lift GOV and merchant service fees. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More.

Strong PR / brand goodwill from viral donor response: Multiple outlets report ~$500K raised for a 78?year?old DoorDash driver after a viral delivery video. This goodwill can help consumer sentiment and local brand reputation, though it’s unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More.

Industry tech developments: Grubhub plans drone trials, joining DoorDash and Uber Eats in delivery experimentation — underscores industry innovation but also rising capex/tech competition risks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Shona Brown sold 1,250 shares (disclosed in an SEC filing). While not large relative to institutional ownership, insider sales can weigh on short?term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More.

Macro / geopolitical headwinds: Benzinga notes fresh geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East pressured shares — DoorDash is sensitive to consumer spending shifts and market volatility that can reduce order frequency. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Driver economics under pressure: Local reporting highlights rising gas prices squeezing Dashers in some regions — higher fuel costs can hurt driver supply, consumer prices, or DoorDash’s commission/marketing dynamics. Read More.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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