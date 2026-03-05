Snyder Capital Management L P Raises Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,595,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 396,599 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 4.5% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Entegris were worth $239,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 21.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 10.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,325,000 after buying an additional 540,755 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 182,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,619,000.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $129.00 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Woodland sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $3,981,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 46,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,007.60. This trade represents a 39.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $207,754.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,844.15. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 228,082 shares of company stock valued at $29,827,181 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

