Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 665,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $62,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $99,117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 716,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,257,000 after buying an additional 29,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,055,000 after buying an additional 576,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.55. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $121.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $393.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a global leader in the manufacture and supply of colors, flavors and fragrances for a broad range of end-markets. The company develops and produces ingredients that enhance the appearance, taste and scent of products in the food, beverage, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, personal care and household sectors. Its portfolio includes natural and synthetic colorants, botanical and artificial flavor systems, fragrance compounds and specialty chemical offerings tailored to customer specifications.

Within its flavor and fragrance division, Sensient provides custom formulations for sweet, savory and umami taste profiles along with fragrance blends for personal care and cosmetic applications.

