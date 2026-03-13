Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a 1.8% increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003285.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

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Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 22,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

About Banco Bradesco

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Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian commercial bank and financial services company headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, Bradesco has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, serving individual, small-business and corporate clients through an extensive network of branches, correspondents and digital channels.

The bank’s operations span retail and commercial banking products including deposit accounts, payment services, lending (personal, mortgage and corporate), credit cards and cash management.

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