Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE) Expands By 69.4%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,055 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the February 12th total of 11,249 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alterity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alterity Therapeutics by 2,250.3% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 139,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Alterity Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ATHE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alterity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Alterity Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alterity Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alterity Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alterity Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATHE

Alterity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel treatments for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s research portfolio centers on small molecules designed to target underlying disease mechanisms, with an emphasis on improving synaptic function and mitigating neuroinflammation.

Among its lead assets is trofinetide (NNZ-2566), a peptide analog derived from insulin-like growth factor 1, which is being investigated for the treatment of Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome in ongoing clinical trials.

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