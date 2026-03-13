Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 23,352 shares, a growth of 71.8% from the February 12th total of 13,589 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Gold Miners ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,836,000.

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Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 50,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,408. The company has a market capitalization of $753.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,274.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.34 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.727 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 75.0%. Sprott Gold Miners ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -470.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

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