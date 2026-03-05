AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,615 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for approximately 2.8% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $148,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total value of $5,727,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,885.80. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,930,020. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AME stock opened at $234.81 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.02 and a 1-year high of $242.05. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

