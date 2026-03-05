Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 371.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 713.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 572.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.91.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE STZ opened at $151.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.44. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $126.45 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.08%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on?premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply?chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

