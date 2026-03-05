GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $71.08 Million Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,845 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Entegris worth $71,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Entegris by 260.8% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

ENTG stock opened at $129.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Entegris news, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $186,422.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,092.56. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $7,804,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 306,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,651,135.42. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,082 shares of company stock valued at $29,827,181 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

