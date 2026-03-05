GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Burlington Stores worth $75,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $171,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $49,702,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,716 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,403,000.

Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed its “Outperform” rating on BURL, a clear analyst vote of confidence that can support the stock and attract buyers ahead of earnings. Telsey Reaffirms Outperform

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.69.

NYSE:BURL opened at $300.46 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

