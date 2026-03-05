ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Holdings Increased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,352,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,705,000 after purchasing an additional 108,342 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after buying an additional 385,502 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,933,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 14.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,285,000 after buying an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML is planning new tools aimed at larger chips and 3D advanced packaging, signaling a potential expansion of its total addressable market beyond EUV equipment — this could drive long-term revenue diversification and upside if execution and customer adoption follow. Read More.

UBS reaffirmed a "buy" rating on ASML, which supports investor confidence and may underpin further share-strength if institutional sentiment remains favorable. Read More.

UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating on ASML, which supports investor confidence and may underpin further share-strength if institutional sentiment remains favorable. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data posted for early March shows 0 shares and nonsensical “NaN” changes — this appears to be a reporting glitch and provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning or short pressure at present.

Short-interest data posted for early March shows 0 shares and nonsensical “NaN” changes — this appears to be a reporting glitch and provides no actionable signal about bearish positioning or short pressure at present. Neutral Sentiment: Additional trade press and industry outlets echo the advanced-packaging expansion narrative, corroborating the strategic direction but not yet providing concrete timeline or revenue guidance. Read More.

Separately, ASML experienced a pullback in an earlier session (reported March 2), illustrating short-term sensitivity to broader market moves and highlighting potential near-term volatility despite strategic positives. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. KGI Securities set a $1,415.00 target price on shares of ASML and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,399.37 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,547.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,342.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,098.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Featured Stories

