Kane Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kane Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kane Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,656,682 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,116,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,316 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,641,000 after buying an additional 1,264,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,125,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,986,000 after buying an additional 943,581 shares during the last quarter.

SGOV opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

