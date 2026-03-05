Kane Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $358.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.57%.
More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large AI capex tailwind & ETF demand: MarketBeat highlights that TSM is a top holding in major semiconductor ETFs (SMH/SOXX) and stands to benefit from an estimated $650B+ of AI-related data?center spending that should sustain long?term fab demand. The $650 Billion AI Surge Is Here—2 Semiconductor ETFs to Play It
- Positive Sentiment: Structural market leadership: The Motley Fool / other coverage reiterates TSMC’s dominant foundry position (roughly ~70% share at the most advanced nodes), underscoring its long?run moat and exposure to high?value AI and smartphone chips. The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short?term outperformance noted: Zacks flagged a recent session where TSMC outpaced the market, showing that short?term momentum can still appear amid broader sector chop. This is a snapshot, not a change to fundamentals. TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Negative Sentiment: Nvidia/TSMC capacity reallocation: Multiple reports say Nvidia has halted production of China?bound H200 chips and asked TSMC to shift capacity toward next?gen Vera Rubin hardware. That reduces near?term China?targeted volumes at TSMC and highlights export?control risk and customer reallocation choices. Nvidia refocuses TSMC capacity as export controls stall China sales, FT reports
- Negative Sentiment: Risk?off fund flows and geopolitical jitters: Reports show large Taiwan equity outflows and broader selloffs in AI?linked names amid Iran tensions and rising macro volatility, which has pressured TSMC shares as part of a sector?wide pullback. Global Funds Unwind Hottest AI Trades as Inflation Fears Mount
- Negative Sentiment: High?profile trimming by investors: Coverage notes that major managers (e.g., Stanley Druckenmiller reduced TSM exposure; Cathie Wood has sold TSMC in some funds), signaling profit?taking that can amplify downward moves during volatile sessions. Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Dumped 2 of His Top Performers — Teva and Taiwan Semiconductor
- Negative Sentiment: News flow driving near?term sentiment not fundamentals: Several articles connect today’s slide to geopolitical headlines and sector profit?taking rather than fresh TSMC operational data; that suggests the move could be sentiment?driven and may reverse as macro noise eases. TSMC Shares Sink Amid Iran Tensions and Tech Selloff
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.