JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM):

2/25/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $334.00 to $330.00.

2/24/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

2/17/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

2/5/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $319.00 price target by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $386.00 to $397.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $280.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was given a new $334.00 price target by Truist Financial Corporation.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by CICC Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by Freedom Capital to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $336.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG.

1/10/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by Wolfe Research from “outperform” to “peer perform”.

1/7/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by HSBC Holdings plc from “moderate sell” to “hold”.

1/6/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $330.00 to $331.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. from $345.00 to $353.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $354.00 to $386.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $342.00 to $391.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total value of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,981,173.60. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

