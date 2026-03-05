60,141 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Acquired by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.1% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk from the U.S.–Iran conflict keeps investors focused on gold’s safe?haven appeal, supporting ETF demand and GLDM flows. Gold Edges Higher Amid Ongoing U.S.-Iran Conflict
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are pouring money into gold ETFs as geopolitical tensions increase, which directly benefits GLDM’s asset flows and liquidity. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds funds’ appeal
- Positive Sentiment: China’s push to develop a Hong Kong gold hub could lift physical demand over time, a tailwind for gold ETFs like GLDM. China ramps efforts establish Hong Kong gold hub
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note renewed “buy the dip” activity and safe?haven demand mid?week, underpinning short?term support for GLDM. Investors buying the dip as gold market largely ignores jump in private-sector payrolls
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary flags consolidation as bonds compete as an alternate safe haven — could mute large moves in GLDM until flows clarify. Gold and silver to consolidate further as bonds become a competing safe haven
- Negative Sentiment: Fed rate?cut odds plunged (June cut probability falls), boosting the dollar and yields — a headwind that has pressured gold prices and ETF performance. Gold Market Wobbles as FedWatch Slashes June Rate Cut to 33.5%
- Negative Sentiment: Technical studies show bearish wedge breakdowns and seller control with tests of the 50?day moving average — raises near?term downside risk for gold and GLDM. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bearish Wedge Signal Support Test
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier sharp selloffs tied to a stronger USDX and rising bond yields show how quickly gold can be hit in risk?on flows; volatility remains elevated for GLDM holders. Gold, silver sharply lower as USDX rallies, bond yields rise
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.7%
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.