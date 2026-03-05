60,141 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Acquired by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up about 3.1% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

