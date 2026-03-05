Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 64.4% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI opened at $161.00 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average of $184.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

See Also

