Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 8,295 Shares of Workiva Inc. $WK

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Workiva by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,646,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,768 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth about $88,677,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Workiva by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,368,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,589,000 after buying an additional 460,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,185,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of WK opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.06. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stephens set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.