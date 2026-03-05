Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Stock Price

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $48 and kept an "overweight" rating, signaling institutional confidence and giving investors a visible upside reference.

Mizuho bumped its target to $50 with an "outperform" rating, another upward revision that supports buyer interest.

Wells Fargo increased its price target to $50, adding to analyst-driven upward pressure on the stock.

Zacks placed BTSG on its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum list and published bullish commentary highlighting recent fast-paced momentum at a reasonable valuation — coverage that can attract momentum and retail flows.

Additional Zacks coverage framed BTSG as a value/momentum opportunity, which may further widen the buyer base (value and momentum investors).

Additional Zacks coverage framed BTSG as a value/momentum opportunity, which may further widen the buyer base (value and momentum investors). Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for early March is inconsistent/zero in the filings (reports show 0 shares and 0 days-to-cover), so it doesn’t provide a reliable signal for current short pressure or covering dynamics.

Short-interest data reported for early March is inconsistent/zero in the filings (reports show 0 shares and 0 days-to-cover), so it doesn’t provide a reliable signal for current short pressure or covering dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Secondary offering priced: existing shareholders (including a KKR affiliate and some management) are selling 20,000,000 shares at $41.15 per share; BrightSpring is not selling shares and receives no proceeds. The large block sale increases available float and likely added selling pressure/volume around the offering close, even though the company itself isn’t diluting equity. Secondary Offering & Repurchase

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

