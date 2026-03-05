SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 915 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 885 to GBX 915 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,056 to GBX 1,067 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 903.

LON:SGRO opened at GBX 807.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 760.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 704.84. The company has a market cap of £10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.56. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 586.85 and a 52-week high of GBX 844.60.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SEGRO had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 3.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEGRO will post 37.4077408 earnings per share for the current year.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing, industrial property and data centres across the UK and seven other European countries.

