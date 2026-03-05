Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP Makes New $10.08 Million Investment in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. Ciena comprises 1.9% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $1,726,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,243,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,420,000 after acquiring an additional 359,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 38.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $344.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 405.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Ciena Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $365.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $5,300,631.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,747,625.85. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 11,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.82, for a total value of $2,741,522.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,370,344.50. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,235 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,890 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $120.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Ciena from $135.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Read Our Latest Report on CIEN

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena’s product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.