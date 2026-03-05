Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 9,867 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed optimism that Adobe’s Firefly-powered creative tools and enterprise AI momentum make it an AI-era incumbent, boosting investor sentiment ahead of the March 12 earnings catalyst. Why Adobe (ADBE) Is Up 5.1% After Renewed AI Optimism Ahead Of March 12 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that famed contrarian Michael Burry has taken a new long position in ADBE are drawing attention and likely attracting momentum buyers and other value-seeking investors. Big Short Investor Michael Burry Opens New Position in Adobe Stock (ADBE)
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note Adobe reported record quarterly revenue (~$6.2B, +10% YoY) and has been active with share repurchases — fundamentals that support upside if growth and margins hold. 1 Oversold Growth Stock to Buy Before It Rebounds
- Positive Sentiment: Company positioning and a recent partnership (WPP) around agentic AI workflows and enterprise go?to?market efforts have been highlighted as proof Adobe can monetize AI in its enterprise stack. That partnership news is supporting a pre?earnings relief rally. Adobe shares climb as investors position ahead of March 12 earnings and recent AI-focused enterprise momentum
- Neutral Sentiment: Adobe confirmed it will report fiscal Q1 2026 results after the close on March 12 — a near?term catalyst that increases event-driven trading and volatility. Adobe (ADBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces are debating whether ADBE is now a bargain after the pullback; this mixed analyst/commentary flow can encourage both bargain hunters and caution among momentum funds. Adobe stock: is it a bargain ahead of earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Several brokers have trimmed price targets recently (Jefferies, HSBC), lowering upside expectations and keeping pressure on the stock despite mixed ratings — a headwind for a sustained recovery. Jefferies and HSBC Cut Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Price Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target (from $415 to $335) even while keeping an overweight stance — an example of analyst caution that can limit upside and keep headline risk elevated. Adobe had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $415.00 to $335.00
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on Adobe
Adobe Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $453.26.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.