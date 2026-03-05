Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 9,867 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. HSBC set a $302.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Adobe from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $273.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.28 and a twelve month high of $453.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

