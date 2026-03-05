CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from CrowdStrike’s conference call:

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike delivered a blockbuster Q4 and FY26 with Q4 net new ARR $331M (+47% YoY) , ending ARR of $5.25B , record free cash flow of $376M in the quarter and $1.24B for the year, and record operating income, underscoring strong profitability and cash generation.

, ending ARR of , record free cash flow of in the quarter and for the year, and record operating income, underscoring strong profitability and cash generation. The Falcon Flex subscription model is accelerating adoption and expansion — Flex cohort ARR reached $1.69B , CrowdStrike added ~350 Flex customers in Q4 (1,600+ total), and reflex behavior is driving average ARR lifts (26% after reflex, multiple reflexers showing larger gains).

subscription model is accelerating adoption and expansion — Flex cohort ARR reached , CrowdStrike added ~350 Flex customers in Q4 (1,600+ total), and reflex behavior is driving average ARR lifts (26% after reflex, multiple reflexers showing larger gains). Management emphasized an AI-driven competitive moat — proprietary telemetry and Threat Graph scale, rising usage of the Charlotte agent (usage +6x YoY) and rapid early traction for AI-DR (5x QoQ) position CrowdStrike as a platform to secure the emerging AI stack.

Leadership raised FY27 targets and provided a confident outlook — FY27 ARR guide of $6.466B–$6.516B (23%–24% growth) with planned net new ARR of $1.213B–$1.264B , and a change to sales commission amortization (4?5 years) that boosts non?GAAP operating income.

(23%–24% growth) with planned net new ARR of , and a change to sales commission amortization (4?5 years) that boosts non?GAAP operating income. Recent acquisitions (SGNL, Seraphic, Pangea) are strategic for identity and browser/AI security but expected to add only $5M–$8M acquired ARR in Q1 with minimal organic contribution while incurring $74M–$80M of integration-related operating expense in FY27.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $407.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.91, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average is $468.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total value of $3,272,604.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.49.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.