CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Here are the key takeaways from CrowdStrike’s conference call:
- CrowdStrike delivered a blockbuster Q4 and FY26 with Q4 net new ARR $331M (+47% YoY), ending ARR of $5.25B, record free cash flow of $376M in the quarter and $1.24B for the year, and record operating income, underscoring strong profitability and cash generation.
- The Falcon Flex subscription model is accelerating adoption and expansion — Flex cohort ARR reached $1.69B, CrowdStrike added ~350 Flex customers in Q4 (1,600+ total), and reflex behavior is driving average ARR lifts (26% after reflex, multiple reflexers showing larger gains).
- Management emphasized an AI-driven competitive moat — proprietary telemetry and Threat Graph scale, rising usage of the Charlotte agent (usage +6x YoY) and rapid early traction for AI-DR (5x QoQ) position CrowdStrike as a platform to secure the emerging AI stack.
- Leadership raised FY27 targets and provided a confident outlook — FY27 ARR guide of $6.466B–$6.516B (23%–24% growth) with planned net new ARR of $1.213B–$1.264B, and a change to sales commission amortization (4?5 years) that boosts non?GAAP operating income.
- Recent acquisitions (SGNL, Seraphic, Pangea) are strategic for identity and browser/AI security but expected to add only $5M–$8M acquired ARR in Q1 with minimal organic contribution while incurring $74M–$80M of integration-related operating expense in FY27.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CrowdStrike stock opened at $407.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.91, a PEG ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $298.00 and a 12 month high of $566.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average is $468.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.49.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike
Trending Headlines about CrowdStrike
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.31B, beat EPS estimates, delivered record net new ARR and raised FY27 guidance — evidence of durable subscription demand and operating leverage. CrowdStrike Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic EU sovereign-cloud partnership with Schwarz Digits to deliver Falcon on STACKIT addresses data-sovereignty requirements for European enterprises and public institutions — a clear revenue-opportunity catalyst in regulated markets. CrowdStrike and Schwarz Digits Partner to Deliver AI-Native and Sovereign Cybersecurity Platform on STACKIT
- Positive Sentiment: New product and partnership activity (FalconID launch, NVIDIA & VAST Data collaborations, Qualtrics integrations) positions CrowdStrike as an AI-native security provider and supports revenue expansion into identity and AI-workflow protection. CrowdStrike’s Record ARR And AI Security Push Reshape Growth Story
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts issued favorable coverage or raised targets (Wells Fargo initiated Overweight/Strong-Buy; DA Davidson/Stephens raised targets), giving near-term support to the stock. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street reaction is mixed: several firms trimmed price targets after the print while others raised theirs — the consensus remains bullish on ARR growth but divided on valuation and margin sustainability. Wall Street Just Sent a Split but Bullish Signal on CRWD — Here’s What Four Major Firms Actually Said
- Negative Sentiment: Persistent investor worries about agentic AI and software-pricing risk: some analysts and commentators warn AI could automate tasks and compress per-customer spend, creating long-term pricing pressure for premium security vendors. CrowdStrike Beats, But AI Concerns Persist
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple banks trimmed price targets (UBS, Deutsche, Needham, BMO among others) citing valuation and margin questions — that keeps upside expectations polarized and increases volatility risk. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On CrowdStrike Following Q4 Results
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.