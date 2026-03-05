Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Scholar Rock’s conference call:

Scholar Rock is prepared to resubmit the apitegromab BLA immediately following a successful FDA reinspection of the Catalent Indiana facility and reaffirmed guidance for a 2026 resubmission and U.S. launch upon approval.

The apitegromab MAA is under EMA review with a decision expected in mid?2026, supporting parallel launch planning in Europe (beginning with Germany).

Pipeline momentum continues — the OPAL trial in infants/toddlers is enrolling, the FSHD IND is cleared with the FORGE randomized Phase 2 planned to start mid?2026, and dosing for SRK?439 is ongoing with top?line data expected in H2 2026.

is ongoing with top?line data expected in H2 2026. Scholar Rock ended 2025 with $368M in cash, raised $60.4M from warrant exercises and secured a $550 million debt facility to support commercialization, while reporting substantial operating expenses (including large non?cash stock?based compensation).

NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.30. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 14,898 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $695,885.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 85,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,178.60. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 20,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $872,702.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 595,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,439,250.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 208,470 shares of company stock worth $9,201,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

