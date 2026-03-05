Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.
Best Buy Stock Performance
Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Best Buy
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $525,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $174,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Best Buy by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,096,015 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,216,000 after buying an additional 2,449,342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,052,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 785,294 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 14,865.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after buying an additional 766,006 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Best Buy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Best Buy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and stronger profitability — BBY topped EPS expectations and reported meaningful margin gains driven by higher?margin Ads and marketplace growth, which is the main driver of the post?earnings rally. BBY Jumps 7% as Q4 Earnings Beat Signals Strong Strategic Execution
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase and strategic initiatives highlighted — Management raised the dividend and emphasized digital marketplace expansion, small format stores and AI initiatives, supporting the narrative of shareholder returns plus structural margin upside. Best Buy Earnings Beat Highlights Shift To Higher Margin Digital Model
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price?target raises and reaffirmations — Several firms raised PTs (Evercore, BNP Paribas Exane, Evercore) and Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy, reflecting confidence in margin trajectory despite softer sales. Analyst Price Target Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is cautious but may cap downside — Best Buy set FY?2027 EPS and revenue ranges slightly below consensus; UBS says the outlook provides a cushion versus downside but limits upside surprise potential. Best Buy’s Fiscal 2027 Outlook Offers Cushion Despite Soft Sales, UBS Says
- Neutral Sentiment: Market context and momentum extension — Post?earnings analyst coverage and broader market moves (geopolitical/oil pressure on retail) are amplifying intraday volatility; some outlets note continued trading strength off the report. Best Buy Stock Is Continuing Its Rally: What’s Happening?
- Negative Sentiment: Top?line softness and guidance miss risk — Revenue slightly missed estimates and management forecast tepid sales growth as consumers stay value?focused, which keeps upside limited and raises sensitivity to consumer weakness. Best Buy forecasts annual sales below estimates (Reuters)
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst concern on near?term demand — Wedbush flags near?term demand headwinds tied to memory pricing/shortages and other cyclical pressures; some analysts and sell?side commentary question longer?term growth catalysts. Best Buy Facing Near-Term Demand Challenges, Wedbush Says
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish / downgrade views remain — A few sell/downgrade pieces argue there’s limited differentiation and insufficient near?term catalysts, which could weigh on valuation if sales momentum stalls. Best Buy: No Compelling Reason To Own (Rating Downgrade)
Best Buy Company Profile
Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.
Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.
