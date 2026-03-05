Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Evercore

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.15.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average is $72.86. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $525,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $174,685,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Best Buy by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,096,015 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $207,216,000 after buying an additional 2,449,342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Best Buy by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,052,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after buying an additional 785,294 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Best Buy by 14,865.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after buying an additional 766,006 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

