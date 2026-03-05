IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 194.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $100.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

