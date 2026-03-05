B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.550-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $470.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 2.37%.The firm had revenue of $539.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -140.74%.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $5.00 price target on B&G Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Key Stories Impacting B&G Foods

Here are the key news stories impacting B&G Foods this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share (ex-dividend March 31, payable April 30) implying a very high nominal yield that supports income-focused buyers and raises near-term demand for the stock.

Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share (ex-dividend March 31, payable April 30) implying a very high nominal yield that supports income-focused buyers and raises near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.55–$0.65, above the Street consensus (~$0.51), signaling management expects better profitability next year — a bullish catalyst for investors focused on earnings improvement.

Management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.55–$0.65, above the Street consensus (~$0.51), signaling management expects better profitability next year — a bullish catalyst for investors focused on earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: Company is outlining a 2026 sales target in the ~$1.655B–$1.695B range as part of an accelerated portfolio transformation; management and some analysts interpret this and commentary on improving core trends as a sign strategy is taking hold. B&G Foods outlines $1.655B–$1.695B sales target for 2026

Company is outlining a 2026 sales target in the ~$1.655B–$1.695B range as part of an accelerated portfolio transformation; management and some analysts interpret this and commentary on improving core trends as a sign strategy is taking hold. Neutral Sentiment: Reported Q4 results: revenue roughly in line with estimates (~$539.6M) and EPS reported at $0.28, meeting consensus; sales were down modestly year-over-year (?2.2%) largely reflecting prior divestitures — mixed signal but not a shock. Q4 CY2025 Sales Beat Estimates (Yahoo)

Reported Q4 results: revenue roughly in line with estimates (~$539.6M) and EPS reported at $0.28, meeting consensus; sales were down modestly year-over-year (?2.2%) largely reflecting prior divestitures — mixed signal but not a shock. Neutral Sentiment: RBC Capital issued a Hold on BGS (coverage note) and the name drew attention during an NYSE composite rotation — indicates investor interest but no upgrade-driven buying from that analyst. B&G Foods Gets a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital issued a Hold on BGS (coverage note) and the name drew attention during an NYSE composite rotation — indicates investor interest but no upgrade-driven buying from that analyst. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance was trimmed relative to consensus (company cited ~$1.7B vs. the Street near $1.8B), which could worry top-line focused investors and cap upside if growth expectations are lowered.

Revenue guidance was trimmed relative to consensus (company cited ~$1.7B vs. the Street near $1.8B), which could worry top-line focused investors and cap upside if growth expectations are lowered. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets flagged weaker underlying operating metrics and reported cash?flow/headline GAAP results that look worse (e.g., press coverage noting operating profit headwinds and prior-period divestiture impacts), which may explain some sell-side caution and volatility. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Q4 Earnings

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 395,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 75,748 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in B&G Foods by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 480,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 47,061 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

