Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Carlsberg AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Carlsberg AS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Carlsberg AS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Carlsberg AS Price Performance

About Carlsberg AS

CABGY stock opened at $26.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00. Carlsberg AS has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

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Carlsberg A/S is a Danish multinational brewer founded in 1847 and headquartered in Copenhagen. The company is primarily engaged in the brewing, marketing and distribution of beer, cider and related beverages. Its portfolio comprises global and regional beer brands, led by the Carlsberg and Tuborg names, alongside a range of local brands tailored to specific markets. Carlsberg also operates maltings and brewing facilities and provides packaging and logistics services that support its beverage operations.

Carlsberg sells products across Europe and Asia and maintains a presence in numerous other markets through wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and export arrangements.

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