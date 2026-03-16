W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Position Trimmed by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 24.7% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.1% during the third quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 13,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 118,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

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W.P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $71.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $75.69.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. W.P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.130-5.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.44.

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W.P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

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