Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases 293,216 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,263 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,216 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 6.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,921 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $403,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,192,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,128 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.12. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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