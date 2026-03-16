Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 307,500 National Storage Affiliates Trust $NSA

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 307,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,146,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,965 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,936,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,089,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 714,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE NSA opened at $30.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 330.43%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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