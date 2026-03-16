Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 73.8% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,588 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total transaction of $1,008,263.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,380.79. This trade represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,963.65. This trade represents a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,434 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $196.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average of $248.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $188.73 and a 12 month high of $326.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Accenture News Summary

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About Accenture

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Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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