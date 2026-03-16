Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUNB. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy (b)” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE SUNB opened at $72.61 on Monday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.67 and a 12 month high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SUNB) is a major equipment rental company that provides temporary access to a broad range of construction and industrial equipment. The business serves customers who need flexible, short- and long-term equipment solutions rather than owning capital-intensive assets outright, enabling contractors, industrial operators and infrastructure providers to scale projects without large upfront purchases.

The company’s offerings cover a wide array of categories including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation equipment, material handling, power generation, climate control and HVAC, fluid handling and pumps, general tools and specialty project equipment.

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