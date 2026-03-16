Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,802,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309,670 shares during the period. Carnival makes up approximately 1.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $81,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter worth $1,291,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Carnival by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,795,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after buying an additional 272,452 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Stock Performance
Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.
Carnival Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.
More Carnival News
Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seabourn (Carnival’s luxury brand) unveiled a new high?end “Denali Experience” pre?cruise program for Alaska in 2027–28 — a small but constructive product expansion that supports higher?margin, premium offerings. Seabourn Denali Experience
- Neutral Sentiment: A valuation piece reviews CCL after recent share cooling, noting mixed momentum (short?term weakness but positive 1?year performance) — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Assessing Carnival Valuation
- Negative Sentiment: Industry news: Royal Caribbean plunged after an oil spike tied to Iran tanker strikes; reports note Carnival also fell and may be more exposed if it lacks fuel hedges — rising bunker costs threaten margins and drive near?term downside. RCL Oil Spike / Impact on Carnival
- Negative Sentiment: Market coverage: Benzinga and Zacks reported CCL sliding as Middle East tensions lifted oil and investors sold into the risk — these stories reflect momentum selling and sentiment shifts that can exacerbate price moves. Benzinga: Stock Slides as Oil Rises Zacks: CCL Declines
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure: The Goldman Sachs Group issued a pessimistic forecast for CCL and Stifel lowered its price target to $35 — analyst downgrades/target cuts increase selling pressure and can influence institutional flows. Goldman Sachs Forecast Stifel Lowers Price Target
Carnival Profile
Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.
Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.
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