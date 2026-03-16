Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Junto Capital Management LP

Junto Capital Management LP decreased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,802,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309,670 shares during the period. Carnival makes up approximately 1.7% of Junto Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carnival were worth $81,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter worth $1,291,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Carnival by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,795,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,820,000 after buying an additional 272,452 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

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Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.42. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carnival from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carnival from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

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Carnival Profile

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Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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