Junto Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 119,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tableaux LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the second quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,316,000 after buying an additional 373,027 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.0%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $646.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $616.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $525.80. The company has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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