Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON Stake Raised by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise accounts for about 2.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $20,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $496.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $531.08 and its 200-day moving average is $608.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $396.41 and a 12 month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,028. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total value of $5,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,634 shares of company stock worth $13,803,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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