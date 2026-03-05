Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) SVP Arjun Kampani Sells 23,711 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arjun Kampani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 2nd, Arjun Kampani sold 28,761 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $2,001,477.99.
Rocket Lab Stock Up 2.5%
Shares of Rocket Lab stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.35 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.70. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $99.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab
Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $85 (from $72) and kept an Overweight rating, citing record 2025 revenue and a growing backlog — a catalyst cited by markets for buying interest. Cantor lifts Rocket Lab’s (RKLB) Target After Record 2025 Revenue, Launch Cadence, And a Backlog Stacked Toward Space Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 and FY2025 results showed revenue growth (record full?year revenue of ~$602M), expanding gross margins and a $1.85B backlog (including an $816M SDA prime contract) — supporting near?term revenue visibility and institutional interest. Rocket Lab USA Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Risk
- Positive Sentiment: Defense/tech wins continue: Rocket Lab completed a lift of a scramjet?powered air vehicle for a DIU hypersonic test, highlighting government program traction beyond commercial launches. Rocket Lab Lifts Scramjet-Powered Air Vehicle For DIU Hypersonic Test
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed insider activity: institutional investors have been net accumulators (supportive), while executives have sold portions of large holdings — market interpretation is that institutions are buying supply from scheduled insider sales rather than signaling fundamental trouble. Meta and Rocket Lab Insiders Sell Shares—So Why Is Wall Street Buying?
- Negative Sentiment: Neutron development remains the main overhang: management delayed Neutron’s maiden launch to Q4 2026 after a Stage?1 tank rupture during testing; that timeline slip and higher near?term R&D spending weigh on sentiment and near?term margins. Rocket Lab: Neutron Slips Again, Margins Peak But Backlog Saves The Day
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were filed this week (CEO, CFO, and senior executives sold shares on March 2–4), which can pressure intraday liquidity and stoke retail anxiety despite stated reasons (taxes, diversification). SEC Filing — Peter Beck sale
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 90,758 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rocket Lab Company Profile
Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.
