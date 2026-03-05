Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.36.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.85. The stock had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,159. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 139.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

