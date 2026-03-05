Sonoco Products (SON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) recently:

2/20/2026 – Sonoco Products had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock, up from $54.00.

2/19/2026 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/21/2026 – Sonoco Products had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

1/6/2026 – Sonoco Products had its price target raised by Truist Financial Corporation from $53.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Sonoco Products had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down from $52.00.

1/5/2026 – Sonoco Products was given a new $60.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Sonoco Products was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from $56.00.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Get Sonoco Products Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total value of $89,152.59. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,769.03. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of diversified packaging solutions, serving a wide range of consumer, industrial and retail markets. The company offers a broad portfolio that includes rigid paper and plastic containers, flexible packaging, industrial core and tube products, thermoformed plastics, retail point-of-purchase displays, and packaging supply chain services. Through its solutions, Sonoco helps customers in food and beverage, personal care, chemicals, healthcare, home and garden, and electronics industries address their packaging needs, improve product shelf appeal, and optimize logistics efficiency.

With operations in more than 30 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa, Sonoco leverages a global network of manufacturing facilities, recycling centers and distribution channels to meet the demands of multinational and regional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.