Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $8.37 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,468,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,582,000 after purchasing an additional 611,393 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after buying an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 89,150,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,461,220,000 after buying an additional 882,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 871,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $174.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $164.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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