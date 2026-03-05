Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,799 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $2,227,692.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,315,464.20. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, February 13th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,958 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $2,157,536.64.

On Monday, January 12th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,577 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $3,475,110.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $327.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Reported reimbursement win and trial progress vs. valuation — recent coverage highlights a payer/reimbursement win plus favorable trial progress that the author argues is not fully reflected in ALNY's current valuation; this news supports upside to near-term revenue visibility and investor optimism.

Positive Sentiment: Large orphan-drug market tailwind — a market report projects the global orphan-drug market to grow substantially through 2032, reinforcing structural demand for Alnylam's rare-disease RNAi franchises and underpinning longer?term revenue potential.

Neutral Sentiment: Appointment of John Maraganore to another biotech board — former Alnylam CEO John M. Maraganore was named to Protego Biopharma's board; notable industry movement but not directly material to Alnylam's operations.

Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reporting appears to show a large increase but with reported 0 shares — the data looks like a reporting glitch (days-to-cover and short-interest ratio shown as 0.0), so it's unlikely to be driving meaningful positioning changes today.

Short-interest reporting appears to show a large increase but with reported 0 shares — the data looks like a reporting glitch (days-to-cover and short-interest ratio shown as 0.0), so it’s unlikely to be driving meaningful positioning changes today. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by senior executives — CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and multiple EVPs sold shares on March 2–3 (aggregate disclosed proceeds roughly ~$5.6M), trimming their stakes by single-digit percentages. While insiders still hold sizable positions, the coordinated selling can create near-term negative sentiment for the stock. CEO SEC Filing

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

